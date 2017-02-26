About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Senior Piping Designer for the PSA Field Development Phase 1 Project based in Midrand, South Africa.

* Responsible for the correct interpretation and execution of all piping computer aided draughting functions within the Piping Drawing Office* Prepare document indices for projects to ensure that the scope of work is planned economically and that target dates are known* Review requests for changes and if outside the scope of work, submit to the relevant Project Manager / Project Engineering Manager an estimate of manhours, costs and any effect to programme under the approval of Chief/Principal Designer* Raise change flags when required, for work considered outside the original scope. Submit as approved, to the relevant Project Manager / Project Engineering Manager under the approval of Chief / Principal Designer* Review all information available for each phase of the project and report on delays in receipt of information to the Project Supervisor.* Responsible for ensuring engineering and design quality, technical accuracy of drawings, specifications, procedures, etc. produced within the Piping Drawing Office* Responsible for the execution of assigned work in accordance with applicable contract procedures and standards, within the manhour and cost budgets and project schedules* Ensure adherence to clients and project standards* Responsible for ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler and/or contract procedures on safety and quality control are followed

Skills / Qualifications

* Relevant tertiary qualification minimum Technical Diploma* Microstation CAD software package experience version J or later* 3D PDS experience required* Minimum of 15 years relevant experience, 5 as a Senior Piping Designer* Extensive layout experience