About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Senior Piping Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Piping Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Report to the Piping Discipline Head* Execute designing and drafting activities following the instructions given by the Area Piping Engineer in accordance with the quality system in force within the Discipline, job requirements, and time schedule* Develop Plot plan and Equipment layouts under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Develop 2D Piping General Arrangement Drawings under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Develop 3D model based on the study layouts under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Prepare Isometric sketches for all Stress critical lines with the possible support locations and assist the stress engineer to carry out stress analysis* Assist, Remodel and Update the model based on the Internal, Client reviews, latest Supplier information and Isometric checking comments and maintain the clash free model