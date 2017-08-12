About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Piping Designer SP3D with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Carrying out various piping activities and preparation of deliverables as identified in the Functional Competencies as necessary on their appointed project* Signing drawings and documents as originator/checker in accordance with correct procedures* Ensuring engineering and design quality, technical accuracy of drawings, material quantities etc* Execution of assigned work in accordance with applicable contract procedures and client and projects standards* Adhering to Amec Foster Wheeler engineering procedures for design safety and adopting safe attitudes towards engineering design and raising features affecting the safety and integrity of the project with appropriate authorities* Correct interpretation and implementation of all piping CAD and system related functions in their appointed area

* Gained engineering experience in the process plant / or power industry, working in a project environment for a contracting company* Project experience of working in a variety of projects including grassroots, brownfield and revamp types* Sound knowledge of pipe routings and development aspects and phases of plot plans including understanding of other piping design skills such as stress analysis, specifications etc* Experienced in working with large teams* Experienced in using intelligent CAD systems for various types of projects

