About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Senior Piping Engineer (Stress) to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Participate in scope definition during bid / project execution / work sharing stages* Responsible for manpower planning based on resource loading per schedule requirement* Responsible for establishing base documents / project procedures / standards / specifications to be used for the project and to make team aware of the requirements* Responsible for identifying resources, mobilization and demobilization planning* Responsible for providing correct information to project team in terms of physical progress and areas of concerns, identify risks and take corrective steps for any deviations on schedule, budget or quality issues* Responsible for establishing action / needs list to resolve project related items* Review and approve critical documents produced by the discipline engineer(s)* Participate in estimation of man-hours / MTO during bid stage* Participate in development of work instructions and procedures for the discipline* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering* 10+ years in Piping Flexibility Analysis with minimum of a 3 years in a supervisory / lead position* Knowledge of Piping Codes like ASME B 31.3, ASME B31.4 and ASME B31.8 is a must* Knowledge of Piping Layout Design and Piping Material Engineering is required* Knowledge of Caesar II is a must. Knowledge of other Flexibility Analysis software is an added advantage* Must have the ability to conduct flexibility analysis of and should be proficient in Isometric checking from a stress perspective of:* High temperature and high pressure lines with associated supporting* Lines connected with reciprocating and rotating equipment* Two phase flow lines* PSV systems* Proficient in generation of Spring Index / Datasheet, requisitions and purchases* Knowledge of SPR is required* Excellent understanding of inter discipline interactions and coordination* Good team player with proven leadership skills and excellent communication skill