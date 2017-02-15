Senior Piping/Mechanical Engineer

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Hinckley,Leicestershire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
524727
Posted on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 7:54am
About the Role:Our client is one of the world’s leading Engineering and Project Management companies who have multi-disciplined projects in many industry sectors across the globe. They are currently looking for a talented Piping/Mechancial Design Engineers to strengthen the team based in their East Midlands offices.
As a senior engineer you will be involved with designing engineering solutions for piping/ mechanical engineering projects, and to act as design co-ordinator within a multi-disciplinary team made up of mechanical, civil, control & instrumentation and electrical engineers in the field of petrochemical pipework/pipeline design (mainly natural gas) on a by-project basis.
Roles and responsibilities will include undertaking and managing the day-to-day operations in respect to the following key areas:
Operate as a design co-ordinator leading/managing a team of multi-disciplinary engineers working closely with project managers and discipline team leaders
Take the lead technical role in assigned projects, organising their prompt delivery by planning and monitoring your work and the work of other engineers and CAD designers working with you
Preparation of detailed design reports/specifications/component datasheets
Engineering calculations
Approval of engineering reports, calculations drawings etc
Instructing mechanical designers on issues such as plant layout and component specifications, liaison with other engineering disciplines and with clients and contractors
Lead and attend design co-ordination meetings (internally and externally)
Procurement/construction support
Project documentation control
Work closely with and provide professional advice on mechanical engineering matters to both internal and external clients
Operate in accordance with the corporate health and safety, environment and quality standards
Qualifications / Personal Attributes:
A degree in mechanical engineering
Chartered engineer status preferable but at least incorporated engineer status required
Proven track record of providing engineering design and consultancy services to the petrochemical industry, either registered on National Grid database of Approvers and Appraisers or able to demonstrate during the interview / recruitment process, ability to meet criteria for registration within a reasonable timescale
his will require extensive knowledge of relevant codes, standards, and legislation, and relevant experience working on UK gas related projects
Fluent written and verbal English
Competent with MS Office suite of programs
Ability to work on own initiative on technical and business matters and manage own time in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical)
Contact Information:
Frontica Advantage is a recruitment agency with offices across the UK, Norway, Australia and the US. We have been supplying people to the Engineering Industry for over 25 years
For more information about this role please contact
dawn Aindow email: dawn.a.a2tui0mnh@nesglobaltalent.aptrack.co.uk
