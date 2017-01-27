Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523435 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: SENIOR PLANNER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT - KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Senior Planner for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: · Should have a degree or diploma in a relevant discipline. · Should have 10 years plus experience as a Planner within the oil and gas industry. · Must have good knowledge of software tools for planning including Primavera and WinProject. · Must have recent experience of the job requirements below. JOB REQUIREMENT · Scheduling. · Project Progress monitoring and reporting. · Interfacing with document controller for management of document list. · Workload planning support. Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Indicative Rate: €38.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.