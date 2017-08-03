Senior / Principal Drainage Design Engineer

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Responsible for the design of underground and over ground drainage systems and networks, develop drainage design solution, capable of terrain modelling, conduct flood risk studies, preparation of earthwork and site preparation design* Responsible for assessing design of existing underground and over ground drainage systems and networks, develop drainage design solution* Responsible for carrying our design studies and preparing project related design calculations, drawings and documents such as basis of design, philosophies, specifications, etc. Competent in preparing Basis of Design, Material Specifications, Material take offs, Technical Scopes of Work, Technical study reports, Contract Requisitions* Responsible for reviewing, checking and commenting drawings and supervise designers in the preparation of Drawings in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler and Client technical work practises and standards* Responsible for ensuring that all design activities are carried out within stipulated Manhour budgets and time schedules* Within area of responsibility manage work progress and schedule, prepare progress report* Advise Lead Engineer of any technical issues, schedule slippages, their causes and proposed corrective actions* Assists in the preparation of any contract requisitions and schedules of quantity for work on assigned projects* Work with inter-disciplinary teams on the project to deliver suitable designs. Liaises with client, construction personnel on site and addresses technical queries* Coordinate and work efficiently with other Amec Foster Wheeler offices with regards to workshare practices* Within area of responsibility prepare estimates, MTOs, estimate basis memo* Keep abreast of the project strategy and key drivers, participate in Model Reviews as and when required and report changes to the Lead Designer/Lead Engineer* Provide technical support to other members of the team, ensure flawless inter discipline design coordination, supervision and mentoring Graduate Engineers.* Liaise with Designers in the preparation of CAD drawings, typically using, Microstation, Smartplant 3D, AutoCAD, PDMS, PDS, etc.* Support development of lessons learnt database.* Ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment

Skills / Qualifications

* Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering* Chartered Engineer or Near Chartered status preferred* Experience in using drainage design tools and CAD packages* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry* Experience in developing computer model simulation of drainage systems* Experience and good understanding UK national and international codes and standards* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry* Technically strong, pro-active, self-motivated individual able to work with the minimum of supervision* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with team members, client and contractors