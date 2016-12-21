Senior / Principal Piping Designers / Senior Pipe Stress Eng

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for Senior Piping Designer / Senior Pipe Stress Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, our Piping Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool. The successful candidate will be responsible for the execution of project work, in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler Procedures, within the man-hour and cost budgets. In this role you will carry out the technical standard of engineering, design and draughting, within the Piping Project Team and review the project schedule prepared by the Planning department

* Production and ensuring quality and consistency of common piping deliverables including; Isometrics, Piping GA's, Tie-In Details and Plot Plans* Undertake MTO duties when necessary and assists with the preparation of presentation material, such as videos, animation and plant views* Assure designs are ready for review and comments are correctly resolved* Understand discipline interfaces and how to influence impacts to the benefit of the project* Actively engages in the maintenance of P&IDs* Use coaching methods and a consultative style to guide others with problem solving and technical queries* Extend the role to the wider disciplines taking responsibility for the design of the plant* Share design effort, ensuring targets are met or exceeded* Provide expertise in pipe support selection and the preparation of Special Pipe Support designs* Hands-on approach with responsibility for all piping design and layout in an assigned area including setting piping layout concepts, assuring quality and consistency and ensuring that safety, operation, maintenance and construction requirements are incorporated* Perform pipe stress calculations

Skills / Qualifications

* Diploma in Mechanical or related filed for the position of Senior Designer with at least 7 year's experience in Refinery / Petrochemical / Chemical / Power Plants / Offshore* Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field for the position of Senior Pipe Stress Engineer with at least 5 year's experience in Refinery / Petrochemical / Chemical / Power Plants / Offshore* Experience in pipe layout, piping materials and stress analysis* Familiar and hands-on experience with design and drafting tools like 3D PDS / PDMS, Microstation, Autocad, I sketch, Caesar II, etc

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.