Senior / Principal Rotating Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for 4 Senior Rotating Equipment Engineers to be based initially in our Reading office with business trips to Oman.

We require Rotating Equipment Engineers to support our client in the start-up / troubleshooting of pumps and compressors following a major refinery expansion

* Extensive experience with pumps and compressors and other rotating equipment* Experience of pump selection and performance characteristics* Experience of the installation, commissioning and troubleshooting of machinery* Additional experience of steam turbines, gas turbines and other process plant machinery would be an advantage* Flexible hands-on attitude, willing to be out on site, with good written and verbal communication skills* Experience supervising a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical or oil & gas projects* Familiarity with API, ISO and ASME codes* Computer literate within Microsoft Office

