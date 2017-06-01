About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Process Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Carry out process engineering design activities, following client standards and procedures to schedule and budget as advised by the project line manager* Develop, review, and take responsibility for the accuracy of detailed calculations, process engineering datasheets and drawings to specify the process engineering requirements of our projects* Supervise the work of your assigned reports on the project* Remain up to date with the latest technical developments in your fields of expertise* Demonstrate, provide and develop appropriate technical solutions for specific project issues* Provide technical expertise and support to business winning activity as required* Review and audit process engineering activity on projects and support internal development and continuous improvement activity as required* Ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets using sound technical knowledge and decision making skills* Mentor, coach and develop junior staff* Ensure Amec Foster Wheeler and Client Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality procedures are followed and that a high standard of safety is achieved in all associated work* Lead, coordinate and motivate small teams, plan work and provide clear technical direction* Balance commercial and technical risk using acquired commercial acumen* Seek the opportunity for corporate and project improvement and developing solutions

Qualifications:

* Degree in Engineering Chemical / Process is essential* Minimum of 12-15 years of experience is required, with at least 2-3 years' working as Senior Engineer level* Previous Middle East experience is required* Previous experience on Aramco projects is preferred* Previous Amec Foster Wheeler experience is preferred

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.