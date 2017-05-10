Senior Process Engineer - Italy - Biotech

About the Role:

My client in Milan is seeking a Biotech Process Engineer to join their team on an initial 6 month contract basis.

* Robust experience (6-8 years) in process design of biotech plants* Be familiar with USP/DSP equipment and experienced with their follow up from URS till FAT (including support during tender package preparation, bids technical alignment, supplier design follow up)* Experienced with typical engineering deliverables and calculations (P&IDs, data sheets, safety devices calculation sheets, line sizing, etc)* Be process owner of some process packages in front of client during equipment definition, tender package preparation, bids alignment, final recommendation, supplier follow-up

The role will be an ASAP start although notice periods are considered for the ideal candidate.

