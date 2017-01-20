Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 520182 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: SENIOR PROCESS SAFETY ENGINEER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT - KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Senior Process Safety Engineer for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: · Should have either a degree or HNC/HND in a relevant discipline. · Should have 12 years plus experience as a Process Safety Engineer within the oil and gas industry. · Should have experience of the following: · HAZID, HAZOP, SIL, What If, LOPA etc · QRA, Safety Case, EERA and FERA. · SCE Identification and Performance Standards Development · Fire & Gas Detection Mapping · Ideally knowledge of international standards and best practices is preferable in respect of general HSE support. JOB REQUIREMENT The candidate should be a Process Safety Engineer and must be preferably able to perform (but not limited to) the following Safety studies: 1. HAZID, HAZOP, SIL (assessment & verification), What if, LOPA, etc and related reports and follow-ups; 2. Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA); 3. Safety Case of industrial facilities; 4. Escape and Evacuation Risk Analysis (EERA); 5. Fire and Explosion Risk Analysis (FERA); 6. SCE Identification and Performance Standards Development (Design and Operational); 7. Fire & Gas Detection Mapping. In addition to this, for the activity of general HSE support to the multidisciplinary project team, knowledge of international standards and best practices is preferable. Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Indicative Rate: €40.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.