Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

About the Role: SENIOR PROCESS SAFETY ENGINEER – CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a major international Oil and Gas contractor, requires a Senior Process Safety Engineer based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE: • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent • 5+ years recent experience as a Process Safety Engineer within the Oil and Gas industry. • Should have experience of the following: o HAZID, HAZOP, SIL, What If, LOPA etc o QRA/RAM, Safety Case, EERA and FERA. o SCE Identification and Performance Standards Development o Fire & Gas Detection Mapping o Fire protection analysis, fire fighting P&IDs and firewater demand calculations. o ESD/PSD Block Diagrams preparation. o Safety Layouts JOB SCOPE: • Coordination, supervision and execution of the process safety engineering documents (but not limited to): • HSE philosophies and safety reports; • fire protection analysis; fire-fighting P&IDs and firewater demand calculation; • support to ESD/PSD Block Diagrams preparation; • support QRA/RAM studies • HAZID, HAZOP, SIL (assessment & verification), • What if, LOPA, etc and related reports and follow-ups; • Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA); • Safety Case of industrial facilities; • Escape and Evacuation Risk Analysis (EERA); • Fire and Explosion Risk Analysis ( FERA); • Safety Critical Elements (SCE) Identification and Performance Standards Development (Design and Operational); • Fire & Gas Detection Mapping. • Safety layouts, etc. RATE: Euro 38 p/hr net of any RoK tax. The Client provides all flights, accommodation, transport, meals, laundry, and medical insurance. ROTATION: 42 days on/ 16 days off – working 10 hours per day, with a work pattern of 6 days on and 1 day off. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification. For more information please contact Melanie Wood – Director of Recruitment.