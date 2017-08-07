Senior Production Engineer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £87 to £94 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 613249 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is an Aberdeen based Operator who are currently looking for a Senior Production Petroleum Engineer on a contract basis until the end of the year.



DESCRIPTION



The role will provide engineering and technical support to a small team looking at opportunities from exploration to development and production. Ideally candidates will have experience of Gas and Oil projects and hold demonstrable experience of mentoring other Production Engineers. It is important that the individual also has solid experience of producing SOR's and writing business cases for well work.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Provide production engineering support and technical advice/guidance to the asset teams and project/operations teams.

Monitoring production and injection performance on existing fields to optimize production and maximize recovery

Technical input to appraisal and new field developing planning and PVT input for production, development and exploration.

Predict inflow performance of vertical and horizontal wells and connect network models to reservoir simulation models

Plan, execute, analyse and conclude on DST and other data acquisition (e.g. PLT, pressures and watercut development)

Provide monthly updates of production profiles and corresponding variance analysis

Coordinate input to RNB process

Coordinate production chemistry evaluations for development planning and execution

Provide technical input and evaluation support to external technical studies and engineering services.

Support the development of technical skills and knowledge within the team by openly sharing technical knowledge and expertise with less experienced engineers and through mentoring.

Maintain a good understanding of financial/commercial aspects of work activities.



REQUIREMENTS



A Master or Bachelor degree in petroleum engineering

Sound technical knowledge and several years of experience within the oil & gas sector

Proficient knowledge of upstream production operations, infrastructure and developments on the Norwegian shelf

Experience from production engineering including well optimization, production planning, well hydraulics, flow assurance and artificial lift.

Working in multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary professional teams

Personal attributes that contribute to an effective team

Proficient in well completion, sand management, production chemistry, metering technology, hydrocarbon accounting and applying a wide range of other production engineering techniques to develop quality reservoir management plans.

Proficient in applying tools like PVT-Sim, Well Testing Packages, Prosper/GAP/MBAL

Experience to run Eclipse for prediction of future production

Proficient to plan and execute DST and other data acquisition programs



