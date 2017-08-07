Senior Production Engineer

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£87 to £94 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
613249
Posted on
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 11:16am
About the Role:Our client is an Aberdeen based Operator who are currently looking for a Senior Production Petroleum Engineer on a contract basis until the end of the year.
DESCRIPTION
The role will provide engineering and technical support to a small team looking at opportunities from exploration to development and production. Ideally candidates will have experience of Gas and Oil projects and hold demonstrable experience of mentoring other Production Engineers. It is important that the individual also has solid experience of producing SOR's and writing business cases for well work.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide production engineering support and technical advice/guidance to the asset teams and project/operations teams.
Monitoring production and injection performance on existing fields to optimize production and maximize recovery
Technical input to appraisal and new field developing planning and PVT input for production, development and exploration.
Predict inflow performance of vertical and horizontal wells and connect network models to reservoir simulation models
Plan, execute, analyse and conclude on DST and other data acquisition (e.g. PLT, pressures and watercut development)
Provide monthly updates of production profiles and corresponding variance analysis
Coordinate input to RNB process
Coordinate production chemistry evaluations for development planning and execution
Provide technical input and evaluation support to external technical studies and engineering services.
Support the development of technical skills and knowledge within the team by openly sharing technical knowledge and expertise with less experienced engineers and through mentoring.
Maintain a good understanding of financial/commercial aspects of work activities.
REQUIREMENTS
A Master or Bachelor degree in petroleum engineering
Sound technical knowledge and several years of experience within the oil & gas sector
Proficient knowledge of upstream production operations, infrastructure and developments on the Norwegian shelf
Experience from production engineering including well optimization, production planning, well hydraulics, flow assurance and artificial lift.
Working in multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary professional teams
Personal attributes that contribute to an effective team
Proficient in well completion, sand management, production chemistry, metering technology, hydrocarbon accounting and applying a wide range of other production engineering techniques to develop quality reservoir management plans.
Proficient in applying tools like PVT-Sim, Well Testing Packages, Prosper/GAP/MBAL
Experience to run Eclipse for prediction of future production
Proficient to plan and execute DST and other data acquisition programs
