Senior Production Engineer(Onshore Gas experience)

About the Role:

The Role:

Manages the activities relating to subsurface and production engineering in conjunction with relevant departments. Plans and coordinates workover, completions, production optimisation and operating costs. Monitors active wells and leases to determine their economic status, regulatory compliance. Reports to Principle Facilities Engineer.



Production Engineering





1.Develops well operation guidelines and oversees implementation of and adherence to the guidelines to deliver the targeted production and reserve targets.

2.Carries out well completions and supervise production engineering; monitor the production and maintenance, completion design, production logging, well test design and analysis, coiled tubing and workover operations, electric and slick line operations, and well control

3.Recommends and monitors training for site personnel

4.Reviews and approves Production-related expenditures and capital requests; develops budget and controls budget for Production-related activities.

5.Plans and coordinates completions well intervention program.

6.Troubleshoot well problems, including use of nodal analysis pressure build up data.

7.To provide support to both site based operations and head office based reservoir team.

8.Well flowlines and completions assurance monitoring and issues control and categorizations

9.Flowline assurance working with Asset Integrity Engineer to determine areas of risk and action



Reporting and Communication





1.Reports to the Principle Facilities Engineer .

2.Enhances relationships with counterparts in other oil and gas companies to keep pace with technical and market exploration developments.

3.Maintains and exhibits excellent working relationships with all staff.

4.Managing the daily reports on the well flow data and assisting in reservoir analysis

5.Provide daily guidance to operations on choke settings and well configuration, flow composition and proposed strategy for production with feedback from operations based on product needs



Continuous Development of Position





1.Leads a culture of continuous improvement and promotes new technologies that would increase productivity and reduce cost.

2.Conducts technical research to be utilised for field development, exploration and drilling plans. Recommends subsequent actions to top management.

3.Development and enhancement of well models



The Company:

Our client is an leading exploration & production company with projects across the Middle East. Due to recent expansion, they are looking to recruit an experience Senior Production Engineer with experience in Onshore field/site, "Well Surveillance" , "Subsurface" (Testing /Reservoirs), work overs and completions.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

1)Bachelor degree in Petroleum Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering or related field



2) Strong experience in Onshore Gas Processing/Producing site is essential



3) Minimum 10-15 years' experience in hydrocarbon processing design and operations



4) Must have experience in working on Onshore field/site, "Well Surveillance" , "Subsurface" (Testing /Reservoirs), work overs and completions.



About Fircroft:

