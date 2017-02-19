About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking to recruit a Senior Project Control Engineer (Planning) to work on our Jazan Refinery Project in Saudi Arabia. Amec Foster Wheeler's scope of work is to produce an integrated Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plan for the Jazan Refinery, Marine Terminal and IGCC facilities. The work is expected to run from January 2017 - December 2018.

In this role you will be supporting the Project Controls Manager across all project control functions as part of the PMC team.

* Study and understand all relevant project documents and conditions* Lead a Complex planning exercise to prepare and implement an integrated commissioning and start-up program for the whole refinery complex* Define primary job objectives clearly at project and departmental management levels by highlighting schedule and cost requirements* Provide planning trend information, analysis and forecasts* Liaise closely with the OOK project control team to ensure consistent and accurate reporting* Monitor and compare both schedule and cost against baselines and targets and relay conclusions such that management control can be instigated at the right time* Review overall job status with cost/planning engineers and management and, at least monthly, recommend corrective action if necessary* Liaise with others at all meetings relative to project operations, to ensure that information affecting schedule and cost is continually recognized and incorporated

* Degree or HNC / HND in an Engineering discipline or where strong planning and commercial skills are included* Substantial experience in planning and progress measurement* Prior experience in the refinery, petrochemicals or oil and gas industries is preferred* Extensive experience of Refinery commissioning planning, with a real understanding of refinery commissioning sequences* Experience of working in the Middle East in a multi-cultural environment and preferably on Aramco Projects* Must have thorough knowledge of project control / business practices with a strong planning background* Prior experience on mega projects valued >$1B USD* Proven knowledge of commissioning planning of plants or set of units* Prior experience with Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plans