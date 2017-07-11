Senior Project Controls Engineer (P/T)

About the Role:

QEDI, an Amec Foster Wheeler company, are one of the world's leading providers of technology and specialist personnel for the management of large commissioning and completions projects worldwide, and have a worldwide presence with offices in Dubai, Houston, Calgary, Brisbane, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and head office in Aberdeen.



Key Objectives:

To provide project controls support for the qedi fully managed projects

To support the qedi global business and technology department by providing project controls input as and when required. Safe delivery of business and project operational requirements. Delivery of services and maintain client relationship. Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems. Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times. Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities



Responsibilities:

To work within the parameters of the qedi Management System and ISO 9001:2008. Responsibilities will include:

To manage all aspects and interfaces with Planning/ Scheduling, Cost Estimating, Cost Control and Document Control - in order to provide projects with an efficient and professional Project Control capability. Setup the project control applications and processes to efficiently support the projects/contracts. Create and maintain project/contract schedules using Primavera P6

Record estimated activities to relevant CTR's in CTRm. Produce weekly manpower histograms showing manpower requirements per category, location and contract. Update progress of the various workscopes under preparation/execution. Issue progress to partners and clients as contractually required. Liaise with the client's and partners' project control teams to produce/maintain a project/contract integrated plan. Corporate project control support:

Engage with clients / users at all levels in the use of GoTechnology® applications and how they interface with other Project Controls applications. Provide consultancy to clients in setting up project controls reporting to align with agreed requirements, and assist clients in setting up their project control systems with GoTechnology® applications. Provide consultancy support in setting up the interfaces between GoPlan® and other project management systems. Support clients/system users with first line system support, dealing with system based 'functional' issues. This would occasionally mean providing support out of normal office hours. Deliver GoTechnology® training courses. Review and recommend updates to training manuals, and system support. Input to development of GoTechnology® applications

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Experience in planning, costs, and controls

Experience oil and gas industry

Developed and implemented control processes and systems successfully with EPC contractor

One project with modules fabrication and offshore construction

Experience using CTRm, Primavera P6 and JMS

Experience and understanding of the various phases of Engineering covering Design, Construction and Commissioning, preferably in the Oil industry

Experience and understanding of the various phases of Project Controls, preferable in Planning.

Basic understanding of relational database applications.

Excellent approach to customer care and a proven record of delivering in this environment.

Excellent knowledge of industry HSSEQ processes and practices.

Understanding of working with different work cultures, mainly UK, USA, Australia and South East Asia. Demonstrable knowledge of the implementation, management and support of project controls systems

