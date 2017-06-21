Senior Project Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

* This is a residential role and you will need to be living in Gladstone or willing to relocate at your own cost for the duration of the role.

* Manage and coordinate multidiscipline engineering activities to ensure projects are executed in a safe, efficient, cost effective and timely manner.

* Act as primary technical coordination interface with client to ensure that the client's expectations are satisfied.

* Ensure the project conforms to the client's approved Basis of Design and all applicable regulatory and code requirements.

* Experience delivering a portfolio of small brownfield projects

* Deliver projects from concept to commissioning & handover

* Ability to write business cases / project work scopes



Skills Required:

* Tertiary qualifications with a Project Engineering or Mechanical discipline engineering background

* Minimum 7 years experience in mining industry

* Must have major hazard facility experience

* Small project engineering experience

* Brownfields experience is a must

* Experience in using computer based project controls software

* Possess high levels of enthusiasm and the ability to self-manage coupled with excellent leadership and strong communication skills



*Please note that all applicants will remain strictly confidential*



For further information or to discuss any opportunities, please contact: Charlie Durant 07 3233 2305



The Company:

An Australian Company and leading provider of professional services to the resources & energy sectors and complex process industries. Their services cover the full spectrum both in size and lifecycle - from the creation of new assets to services that sustain and enhance operating assets. With 32,000 employees across 41 countries, they continue to push boundaries and extend their capabilities around the world.



