About the Role:

Role Overview



Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a Senior Project Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Hull for a duration of 6 months.



You will join the Project Management Function which leads the successful delivery of our projects from concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Project Management Function provides Project Directors, Project Managers, Project & Interface Engineers, and Package Managers ensuring that stakeholder objectives are met. Projects undertaken can be on a variety of contract basis, lump sum, reimbursable or risk and reward. Project size and complexity can vary significantly.



Project



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution



Key Responsibilities



Provide Input to the establishment of the project execution plan. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk management, overall work plan and schedule, commercial plan, quality and safety requirements etc. This will be consistent with the terms of the respective contract and Amec Foster Wheeler project execution plan mandatory contents.

The administering of the contract agreements between Amec Foster Wheeler and its subcontractors whereby Amec Foster Wheeler and Client interests are protected and costs are managed.

The maintaining of close contact with respective Clients throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to client's needs or criticisms.

The monitoring and control of project performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to Amec Foster Wheeler Management and Client.

The identification of changes in the scope or work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.

Managing multi-discipline engineering teams in the delivery of scopes through regular progress meeting and by facilitation where multi-discipline issues require discussion and resolution.

The promotion of quality and safety on the project.

The issuing of directions for job close-out and the securing of the final project acceptance and contract release from client.

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.



Role Requirements



Degree or Equivalent in appropriate engineering subject OR HND/HNC and preferably membership of appropriate institute.

Experienced in either process, mechanical, structural, E&I or controls engineering discipline.

Experienced in project engineering of multi-discipline engineering design teams.

Experience in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors.

Experience in coordinating and controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule and change without compromising HSSEQ standards.

Experienced in developing and maintaining good relationships with client and sub -contractors.

Ability to review clients Scopes of Work for completeness and clarity of intent. Liaise with client groups on points requiring clarification.

Manage expenditure against project control budgets for projects. Alert management of any potential cost overruns.



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.