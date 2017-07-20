About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting Senior Project Engineer on behalf of the client, BSP, to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

The Project Engineer will be responsible to the Integrated Execution Manager or BSP Client Project Manager for the project engineering associated with specific multidiscipline campaigns. They will lead and co-ordinate the development of specific campaign multidiscipline workpacks, processes and procedures, in accordance with approved budget, schedule requirements, quality, safety, health and environmental requirements. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations. You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

Coordinate the preparation of construction work packs for onshore procurement, fabrication and offshore construction activities in line with rejuvenation campaign schedule requirements.

* Overview of Schedule preparation of job cards, construction drawings and documentation, materials requisitioning by liaising with engineering, operations and support services as required* Review design engineers' output for completeness and clarity of intent, liaise with discipline engineers / TAs for the development of work orders / packs, major / minor plant changes and repairs* Maintain an overview of the campaign workpack status in the associated WMS systems and provide progress updates to the integrated planning engineer* Ensure all works are carried out in accordance with the BSP and Amec Foster Wheeler standards and in line with industry standards and good engineering practices* Responsible for the accuracy of job card estimations and obtaining agreement on additional norms requirements* Support the development of construction aids and lifting designs, sketches and establish all multi-discipline data required to complete the work* Support the adoption of a fit-for-purpose approach and seek design approval to ensure design intent is achieved* Monitor and highlight in good time any constraints in workpack development, propose and recommend solutions* Ensure Health & Safety Responsibilities are adhered to and understood, and review Task Risk Assessments and ISSOW PTWs for all workpack scopes* Establish a relationship and liaise with operations focal points to ensure execution methodology is understood and aligned with operating codes