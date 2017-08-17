About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Senior Project Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Has a strong and developed sense of health and safety within the working environment and in the design process, and can contribute to maintaining the highest of standards* Familiar with the preparation of or leadership skills required in the development of P&IDs, line lists and special piping item lists. Drafting is done by Designers, so part of the role is to manage the input, transfer and checking processes* Prepare and issue of Project Engineering deliverables in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler procedures and work practices* Familiar with the use of an electronic mark-up system would be an advantage. Amec Foster Wheeler use Bluebeam software* Organize, attend, contribute and prepares reports for safety reviews and other multidiscipline meetings* Collate actions and be responsible for expediting the closure of the outstanding actions with engineering disciplines* Understand project work sequences in producing deliverables and executing activities and has a good knowledge of standards, specifications and procedures* Control and forecast work area activities and deliverables against schedule* Contribute and participate to work in an enthusiastic manner, working to the requirements of quality and environmental management systems maintained to ISO standards* Understand the nature of and contributes to the identification and control of change* Prepare project and progress reports* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree qualified in an Engineering discipline* 15 years+ post graduate experience* Extensive gas plant experience* FEED experience* Engineering execution experience in petrochemical or similar related industry, preferably including construction site experience* A self-motivated, proactive individual with good communication skills* Ability to deal proactively with senior discipline representatives in the co-ordination of their work* Ability to engage in effective dealings with both Client / Owner and detail design Contractors