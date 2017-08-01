Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 612010 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: SENIOR PROJECT HSE ENGINEER – CONTRACT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking a Senior Project HSE Engineer. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large-scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: Essential: - 5 years minimum experience in similar roles covering complex offshore operations. - Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project; internal / external. - NEBOSH (or similar) Certificates in occupational health / safety and environment. - Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training certificate. - Offshore medical certification certificate to North Sea industry standards. Desirable - NEBOSH (or similar) Diplomas in occupational health / safety and environment. - 10 years experience as above. - IOSH (or similar) membership. JOB DESCRIPTION: Provide necessary support to ensure the correct development, management and improvement of the Project HSE Management System throughout all the phases of the project. Job Scope ? Provide necessary support to ensure that all project engineering and operational activities carried out by the Client are conducted in strict accordance with the Client HSE Requirements, Client’s HSE Standards, applicable local legislation and International Standards (ISO14001 and OSHAS18001). ? Take part in accident / incident investigation. ? Participate in HSE Risk Management activities. Project: ? Provide necessary support to ensure that Project HSE plans and procedures are developed and implemented throughout the entire project life. ? Plan and conduct HSE audits and reviews toward project team and subcontracted activities. ? Assist the Project engineering and management teams in the Risk Management process (i.e. HAZOP, HAZID, Hazard and Effect Management Process, Risk Assessment, etc). ? Document project specific environmental aspects / impacts and related management measures. Vessel: ? Liaise with HSE Corporate functions, operating companies and project team in order to ensure vessel compliance with project HSE standards and procedures. ? Liaise with vessel HSE personnel. ? Provide HSE support and advice to the vessel management / HSE personnel. RATE: Negotiable. Please quote what rate you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.