About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Project Manager with extensive experience in oil, gas and chemicals industries.

The key responsibilities are:

* Identify and communicate the objectives for the project team in accordance with the contract terms, scope of work and corporate policy* Communicate these objectives to the project team, departmental managers, and client* Organize the project team in consultation with departmental managers and agree the assignment of all key personnel.* Motivate the project team towards the determined objectives, by generating enthusiasm for the project, and by maintaining continued personal interest in achieving set targets* Achieve scheduled performance, cost, quality, health, safety and environmental requirements of the project from contract award to client's acceptance* Ensure that designated systems are adopted by the project team as soon as possible, after contract award* Negotiate all contract changes with the client* Act as primary contact and maintain satisfactory relations with the Client* Ensure that the requirements of secrecy agreements are strictly observed* Deputise when requested for other Project Managers or Department Managers as appropriate.* Be familiar with the current application of computer systems to Foster Wheeler's business and endeavor to optimize their use and development within the project/department budget, both to solve technical problems and to promote the effective management of information* To ensure that the Amec Foster Wheeler Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Policy is implemented and understood by all supervised staff* Where a Project Sponsor is assigned to a project, the Project Manager shall report to the Project Sponsor. This is in no way reduces the single point responsibility of the Project Manager for the successful execution of the project* Lead and support assigned proposals. This includes developing in conjunction with proposals the execution strategy* Present execution plans at proposal review stage

* Degree level preferred* Professional membership e.g. PMI or APM is essential* Contracts management experience is a must* Minimum of total 20 years' experience gained from execution of projects in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical or similar sector of the industry and understanding key drivers for delivery of successful project execution* Minimum of 5 years' experience gained from international projects specifically within Saudi Arabia.* Cultural awareness and diplomacy