Senior Project Manager

About the Role:

Responsibilities:

* Manages project financials, pricing and budget* Defines and Develops scope of work, taking project through ALL stages* Coordinates completion of defined work scope for a project between disciplines/locations involved.* Supports in preparation of project execution strategy and reviews progress* Observers changes in scope/schedule and secures* Prepares periodic reports for the client to track cost, schedule, and quality performance.* Cultivates a project team* Advances proposals, project specification/scopes and negotiates final contracts.* Monitors project costs and quality to ensure the profitability and technical performance of the project* Improves innovative actions to correct variances to scope, budget and/or schedule.* Anticipates, recognizes and identifies key project issues/problems and establishes objectives and priorities in solving them and determines solutions and directs their implementation.

Applicants MUST possess:

* 20-25 years of Project Manager experience in Capital Projects* Owner and EPC Experience required* Experience managing complex refinery and or chemical projects* Bachelor of Science degree in CIVIL or MECHANICAL Engineering* PMP Certification Preferred* PE Preferred

If you feel you meet the above strict criteria and wish to be considered for the role please apply by forwarding a copy of your current resume. I will kindly reach out if you meet the minimum requirements in a timely manner.