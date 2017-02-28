Senior Project Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Houston
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
528855
Posted on
Monday, February 27, 2017 - 3:56pm
About the Role:
Responsibilities:
* Manages project financials, pricing and budget
* Defines and Develops scope of work, taking project through ALL stages
* Coordinates completion of defined work scope for a project between disciplines/locations involved.
* Supports in preparation of project execution strategy and reviews progress
* Observers changes in scope/schedule and secures
* Prepares periodic reports for the client to track cost, schedule, and quality performance.
* Cultivates a project team
* Advances proposals, project specification/scopes and negotiates final contracts.
* Monitors project costs and quality to ensure the profitability and technical performance of the project
* Improves innovative actions to correct variances to scope, budget and/or schedule.
* Anticipates, recognizes and identifies key project issues/problems and establishes objectives and priorities in solving them and determines solutions and directs their implementation.
Applicants MUST possess:
* 20-25 years of Project Manager experience in Capital Projects
* Owner and EPC Experience required
* Experience managing complex refinery and or chemical projects
* Bachelor of Science degree in CIVIL or MECHANICAL Engineering
* PMP Certification Preferred
* PE Preferred
If you feel you meet the above strict criteria and wish to be considered for the role please apply by forwarding a copy of your current resume. I will kindly reach out if you meet the minimum requirements in a timely manner.
