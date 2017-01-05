Senior Project Manager - Fabrication

Company Spencer Ogden Location Belgium,Europe Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 513319 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The successful candidate will take responsibility for:



- Quality issues regarding production for major projects,

- Responsible for planning of project contracts - organising and dating key milestones.

- Ensure a profit is delivered on the project, more than anything - within budget.

- Responsible for the safety of all employees on site

- Key point of contact for clients both internally and externally

- Communications across all stages of projects

- Responsible for 10-20 employees and their direction on site



Candidate Requirements:

- 5+ years experience as Project Manager on Steel Projects

- Ideally will have renewables experience - or energy projects as a secondary

- Experience in the steel industry

- Hands-on approach to Project Management

- Fluent English is a must - the ability to speak multiple European languages is an advantage (Dutch, French & German)

- Mobile across Europe.



An exciting opportunity to join a established business within the renewables industry on an initial 12+ month freelance basis, with the opportunity for extension highly likely due to a full order book until 2019



Please submit an up-to-date CV with relevant certificates and one of our team of specialist consultants will be in touch.



For more information about this role please contact our London office