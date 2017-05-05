About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Quantity Surveyor/Senior QS to join my client on a long term framework agreement. The client is particularly interested in a candidates who have previous working histories with NEC form contracts.

The client has advised they will consider with a long term contractor or a permanent member of staff. The project will run for a minimum of five years and is part of a major framework.

START: May 2017

LOCATION: Watford/Hemel Hempstead (Near M25)

SALARY: £45,000 - £80,000

DURATION (If contractor): 12 Month Rolling

RATES (If contractor): Good Market Rates

Senior Quantity Surveyor/Senior QS

Quantity Surveyor - 8+ years' experience

NEC Form Contracts Experience is essential (Client is on Option A&C)

Technical Engineering projects background - 5+ Years' Experience

MEICA &/Or Civils projects background

Process Biased Industry Background/Plant Projects most beneficial (Power/Waste to Energy/Waste Water/Chemical/Petrochemical/Power)

Estimation experience is a bonus

Experience with the following required:

Cost Value Reporting, profit & loss, disputes, variance, early warnings, change control management, cost management

The client has advised they have an immediate vacancy for a Senior Quantity Surveyor to join them at short notice, they have interview slots next week for the successful candidate.