About the Role:
I am currently looking for a Quantity Surveyor/Senior QS to join my client on a long term framework agreement. The client is particularly interested in a candidates who have previous working histories with NEC form contracts.
The client has advised they will consider with a long term contractor or a permanent member of staff. The project will run for a minimum of five years and is part of a major framework.
START: May 2017
LOCATION: Watford/Hemel Hempstead (Near M25)
SALARY: £45,000 - £80,000
DURATION (If contractor): 12 Month Rolling
RATES (If contractor): Good Market Rates
Senior Quantity Surveyor/Senior QS
Quantity Surveyor - 8+ years' experience
NEC Form Contracts Experience is essential (Client is on Option A&C)
Technical Engineering projects background - 5+ Years' Experience
MEICA &/Or Civils projects background
Process Biased Industry Background/Plant Projects most beneficial (Power/Waste to Energy/Waste Water/Chemical/Petrochemical/Power)
Estimation experience is a bonus
Experience with the following required:
Cost Value Reporting, profit & loss, disputes, variance, early warnings, change control management, cost management
The client has advised they have an immediate vacancy for a Senior Quantity Surveyor to join them at short notice, they have interview slots next week for the successful candidate.