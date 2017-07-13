Senior Quantity Surveyor

About the Role:

Key Responsibilities

* Ensure compliance with AmecFW and Alliance commercial procedures* Work closely with the AmecFW Project Manager and finance team to ensure robustness of P&L reporting, forecasts and risk management* Focal point for commercial and contractual issues* Administer Subcontract agreements and manage claims as and when they arise* Attend progress/planning meetings, identify and raise concern if projects are not commercial viable* Review and interrogate monthly Depot cost and value data provided by the Alliance and investigate areas for concern and formulate improvement plans* Work with Operations to monitor and forecast project and programme delivery* Proactively seek and implement continuous improvement initiatives, and communicate across Alliance for wider implementation* Support and develop other QS's on the project



Skills and Qualifications

* Formal Q.S qualification (HND or BSc)* Strong contractual acumen and knowledge of NEC form of contract* Project experience, with involvement in change control and risk management* Knowledge / experience of risk budgets and associated analysis* Experience in the compilation & presentation of cost and value reports / analysis across a portfolio of projects* Good communication, interaction / team-working, presentation and negotiation skills* Good knowledge of Excel essential e.g. pivot tables, vlookups, there will be an excel test on interviewing* Excellent time management skills* Results driven* Willingness to travel and be away from home (on an ad hoc basis)

** Must have Proof of Right to work wothin the European Unions and living local to South Wales would be a distinct advantage due to the length of the project ***



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.