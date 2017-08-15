Senior Regulatory Associate - Hertfordshire - ASAP

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Hertfordshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Science Jobs (non Geo)
614316
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 2:14pm
About the Role:
A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Senior Regulatory Associate to join them on a permanent basis at their site in Hertfordshire.
Main Responsibilities:
* Connect, collaborate and communicate with internal and external customers to achieve business goals
* Member of a dedicated Regulatory team managing safety updates to product information for the European generic portfolio
* Authoring and maintenance of the SmPC, Package Leaflet (PL) and Labelling in compliance with the reference product, other safety information, CMC and relevant Labelling legislation and guidelines
* Responding to questions and requests from European health authorities and the EMA
* Supporting the Central Regulatory team with submission-ready documents and strategy
Key Requirements:
* Experience in Regulatory affairs, preferably including management of Labelling documents
* Knowledge of the lifecycle and maintenance of product information
* Understanding of key legislation, templates and guidelines governing Labelling within Europe
* Proficiency in speaking, comprehending, reading and writing English
