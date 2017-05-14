Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
562242
Posted on
Sunday, May 14, 2017 - 12:03am
About the Role:Do you have experience in contract management in energy or constructions companies? Do you possess organizational skills and a customer orientation? Join Vestas as Senior Risk & Contract Administrator and be part of a multinational and interact with many levels in the organization.
Department
The mission of the job as a member of the Construction Risk & Contract Management team is to support the LATAM Construction team to manage the construction contracts of civil, electrical and mechanical works associated with the construction and commissioning of specified Wind Farm Projects within the constraints of time, cost and quality and safety against contractual obligations.
Key areas of focus include contracts management and implementation, site liaison and direction, client relationship development and management, contractor / sub-contractor management and active risk management.
S/he will be also involved in tendering processes related to new projects and the associated subcontracting in liaison with Sales, Sourcing, Legal and Finance Deparments.
Responsibilities
- Carry out construction contractual follow up in relation to specific projects supporting the Project Manager ensuring contractual compliance.
- Follow up on subcontracting and purchasing processes.
- Collaborate with the LATAM Contract Management team in the implementation of contract management processes to achieve complete control of the contractual cycle following company standards with the aim of anticipating disruptions, reducing contingencies and improve response timing and reporting.
- Analyze the contract having particular regard for the contract procedures requiring formal notices, time limitations and other parameters to ensure that there is a complete understanding and control of the obligations and rights therein.
- Shall ensure that, as the contract governs the conditions under which the deliverables are achieved, the Project Team is fully aware of the constraints, conditions and contractual environment prevalent. He should be in charge to prepare contractual guidelines and trainings to simplify and focus on the procedures to be observed.
- Prepare submissions for variation orders, claims for extensions of time and/or recognition of extra-cost and/or changes of scope in liaison with the PMs.
- Prepare reports regarding particular contractual circumstances --such as obstructions, disruptions, force majeure, delays and other relevant impacts-- to be submitted internally or to third parties; lead or collaborate in the negotiations derived from such situations.
- Fully analyze, follow up and report on potential liquidated damages or claims scenarios within the contracts framework.
- Analyze and report relevant contractual communications. Draft and submit contractual communications to clients, subcontracts and/or other stakeholders.
- Shall be able to prepare and/or coordinate with the legal department the determinations on interpretations under the Contract; preliminary action on dispute management, procedural compliance for potential contractual and legal consequences and potential terminations.
- Guard and keep compliance of the files of contractual relevant documentation.
Qualifications
- Law Degree, MSc Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, Quantity surveyor.
- 5-8 years of experience in Energy, Engineering or Construction Companies in management of construction contracts in international environments.
- Renewable Energy contracts experience will be especially considered.
- FIDIC contract management experience shall be a plus.
- Additional law degree shall be very valuable.
- Computer literate (MS Office).
- Excellent command of English.
Competencies
- Strong organizational, analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent communications skills, customer orientation and proven ability to work cross functional as well as externally with customers, subcontractors and consultants.
We offer an exciting job in a dynamic, international environment. You'll be working in a fast growing team which is at the forefront of growth within the wind energy sector. As well as offering a competitive salary and benefits package, we put the emphasis on developing both personal and professional skills. In return, we expect you to go the extra mile to achieve results.
Additional information
National/ International travel may also be required
Vestas is a company that offers equal opportunities and seeks employees who want to work in a multicultural environment and are teamwork oriented.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels.
Apply