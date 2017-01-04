About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Establish long term facility modifications & maintenance plans/programs to ensure cost effective operation and asset integrity throughout facility lifetime

Provide input and strategy for activities related to transition from old to new facilities, including participating in review of outstanding workload and optimisation of modification portfolio

Provide budget input/scope for maintenance and modifications

Continuously challenging technical solutions, engineering performance and cost of modification projects

Respond to technical queries

Provide technical ownership of minor modifications through FEL and execution phases

Provide optimised preventative maintenance program, including detailed work packages for UK Operated facilities

Follow up on Research and Development projects

Provide technical support to Operations teams when requested

Responsible for equipment performance including spare part management and warranty follow up

Responsible for contract management for relevant contracts

Experience

Understanding of processes required to meet HSE objectives. Fully conversant with UK regulatory environment

Significant previous relevant technical experience

Offshore experience

Significant operational and engineering experience

Qualifications

Technical University Degree (BSc or Higher)

Contract position

