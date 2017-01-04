About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Establish long term facility modifications & maintenance plans/programs to ensure cost effective operation and asset integrity throughout facility lifetime
Provide input and strategy for activities related to transition from old to new facilities, including participating in review of outstanding workload and optimisation of modification portfolio
Provide budget input/scope for maintenance and modifications
Continuously challenging technical solutions, engineering performance and cost of modification projects
Respond to technical queries
Provide technical ownership of minor modifications through FEL and execution phases
Provide optimised preventative maintenance program, including detailed work packages for UK Operated facilities
Follow up on Research and Development projects
Provide technical support to Operations teams when requested
Responsible for equipment performance including spare part management and warranty follow up
Responsible for contract management for relevant contracts
Experience
Understanding of processes required to meet HSE objectives. Fully conversant with UK regulatory environment
Significant previous relevant technical experience
Offshore experience
Significant operational and engineering experience
Qualifications
Technical University Degree (BSc or Higher)
Contract position
