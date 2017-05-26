Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Senior Rotating Equipment Engineers to be based in our Reading office on a large Middle-Eastern Petrochemical FEED Project

* Preparation of mechanical data sheets for compressors and pumps* Preparation of short form requisitions for estimate-support enquiries* Review of vendor bids

Review Licensor documentation ( inc. P&IDs)

* Extensive experience with process compressors, steam turbines and other rotating equipment* Experience of pump selection and performance characteristics* Additional experience of compressors, steam turbines, gas turbines and other process plant machinery would be an advantage* Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills* Experience with a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical or oil & gas projects* Familiarity with the following codes : API (610-619 Pumps / Compressors / Turbines ) ISO and ASME* Computer literate within Microsoft Office

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.