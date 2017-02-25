Senior Route Engineer - Major Transport Programme - Birmingham, UK

About the Role:

CH2M is a global leader in consulting, design and programme management. We love to tackle complex challenges, and we know that our best solutions come out of close, trusted partnerships with our clients and the communities we touch.

Be a part of something Special: Every professional aspires to be part of something special, to innovate and to change the world for the better; leaving their ideas & visions imprinted in the landscape for future generations to wonder ‘how’ as they marvel at the scale & complexity in front of them.

Here at CH2M we are fortunate to work towards this every day, enhancing the lives of the communities around us & greatly improving infrastructure for business and the economy to compete & thrive.

Our Birmingham team have exciting opportunities across our portfolio including; Programme Delivery Partner for Highways England, SMART/Major Motorways, Network Rail, Local Authority frameworks, Flood/Environmental frameworks & Major Ground Investigations.

The Role: Lead and manage the delivery of cost-effective design solutions in accordance with the project & statutory requirements, reviewing and assessing technical submissions from Consultants determining compliance with standards and requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

• Liaise with external stakeholders fully capturing their input and balance that with the overall business and technical requirements

• Identify, assess & manage design risks within the project

• Lead the delivery of safe & affordable design solutions that meet requirements & ensure value for money at each stage of the project development

• Manage & guide consultants, informing & supporting them in delivering design work that complies with the contractual & commercial requirements

• Explore opportunities for developing local community benefits & solutions; Managing a team of Engineers ensuring objectives & personnel development targets are set & achieved

• Attend public consultation & planning forums, working with local communities identifying priorities and meeting with petitioners and affected parties, understanding their concerns to develop the design

The Opportunity: CH2M are appointed as partners for nationally significant infrastructure projects where we work as an integrated team alongside our clients managing engineering and other professional services companies to deliver exciting schemes on time and within budget. Once in a lifetime opportunities to help deliver on world class projects.

At CH2M, we are constantly striving to further enhance our team resources. The opportunity is there to work alongside talented colleagues and collaborative senior management. We continually look to further enhance CH2Mers capability through diverse & challenging work as well as training, development plans & mentorships.



• Degree in civil or mechanical engineering

• Chartered or Incorporated engineer

• Strong communication, interpersonal & influencing skills

• Carry out robust independent checks on a wide variety of designs, produce, interpret & assess specifications, standards & technical reports

• Communicate, engage and influence a variety of external stakeholders

• Extensive knowledge of engineering design principles required for optimal design outputs

• Resolve complex design problems, demonstrating a tenacious approach to tackling problems whilst maintaining attention to detail

• Establish strong working relationships with a range of multidisciplinary stakeholders, demonstrating excellent influencing skill

• Strong team management, planning & organisational skills, delivering to tight deadlines whilst gathering input from other functions



Our Culture: Safety & health conscious, collaborative & friendly with regular social activities. We’re full of initiatives for creating a diverse and interesting place for professionals to work, as well as individuals wanting to advance their career. We support and encourage our people to go through their professional qualifications.



Our CH2M Foundation are renowned for supporting and helping to nurture sustainable communities. We partner ‘Engineers without Borders’, ‘Water for People’ and ‘Bridges to Prosperity’. We’re STEM ambassadors. We promote WISE (Women in Science & Engineering), we also have our own women’s engineering network to promote equality in our industry.



Please note that for this role we are only considering applications from candidates with valid working rights for the UK who are willing to accept local employment contract conditions. CH2M will not sponsor an employment visa to fill this position or offer expatriate employment terms.



For further information please contact: Laura.Honickberg@ch2m.com