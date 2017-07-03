Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 598913 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: SENIOR SAFETY ENGINEER – CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION 6th July 2017 Our Client, a major international Oil and Gas contractor, requires a Senior Safety Engineer based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE: • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent • 5+ years PHA facilitation experience a MUST, including experience leading chemical facility PHA and LOPA studies • Strong understanding of Level of Protection Analysis (LOPA), including but not limited to Safety Instrumented Systems, Independent Protection Layers, Instrumented Safety Function, Safety Integrity Level, and Risk Reduction Factors • Experience with HAZID, HAZOP, SIL, What If, QRA, EERA, FERA, Safety Case of industrial facilities, SCE Identification and Performance Standards Development (Design and Operational) and Fire and Gas Detection Mapping. • Well-versed in the concept of Inherently Safer Design • Must understand facility siting, including siting of temporary buildings and structures • Practical experience in use of PHA software is required (PHA Works, PHA Pro, etc.) • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel • Excellent verbal and communication skills • Ability to perform multiple functions and tasks simultaneously • Very good administrative skills; development and completion of checklists, filing and thorough documentation of tasks performed JOB SCOPE: • HAZID, HAZOP, SIL (assessment & verification), What if, LOPA, etc. and related reports and follow-ups • Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) • Safety Case of industrial facilities • Escape and Evacuation Risk Analysis (EERA) • Fire and Explosion Risk Analysis (FERA) • SCE Identification and Performance Standards Development (Design and Operational) • Fire & Gas Detection Mapping • Scheduling, coordinating, documenting, and leading PHA/LOPA revalidations, maintaining the 5-year window required for revalidation of each study • Leading and/or coordinating completion of project PHAs • Recognizing hazards associated with chemical processes and equipment • Interpreting P&IDs and other process safety information • Reading and understanding federal, state and local requirements associated with equipment design and integrity • Reviewing prior PHA/LOPA studies for weaknesses and opportunities • Staying current with emerging issues related to Process Safety Management • Leading and facilitating incident investigations • Verifying corrective action items for Process Safety related events RATE: Euro 42 p/hr net of any RoK tax. The Client provides all flights, accommodation, transport, meals, laundry, and medical insurance. ROTATION: 42 days on/ 16 days off – working 10 hours per day, with a work pattern of 6 days on and 1 day off. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.