Senior Solar Consultant

Company Spencer Ogden Location Australia,Australasia Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear) Job ID 524847 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is a global company and is currently growing its presence in the Australian and APAC renewable energy market. They specialise in providing technical advisory services. This role will involve advising their clients in the development and operation of Solar PV Projects based out of their Sydney office. You will be expected to provide technical advisory services to solar project developers, lenders and owners across the APAC region.



Experience and Responsibilities:

-Business Development

-Manage technical due diligence of solar PV plants including rooftops

-Project Management

-Engineering degree with a minimum of 7 years experience is Solar PV sector

-Experience in Solar PV rooftop and large scale utility projects

-Eligibility to live and work in Australia



To apply for this exciting opportunity please submit an updated copy of your CV.



For more information about this role please contact our Perth office