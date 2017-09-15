Senior Statistician - Germany - Excellent Rates

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Germany,Europe
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
616817
Posted on 
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 12:33pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Senior Statistician to join them on a 6 month contract at their site in Germany.

Main Responsibilities:



* Analysis of small data
* Data analysis
* Programming work
* Generating figures, presentations and reports
* Table generation

Key Requirements:



* Good knowledge of CDISC standards
* SAS/Graph and SAS/ODS
* Broad knowledge of SAS programming
* Generating TLF's
* Pharmaceutical background
* Excellent communication skills
* Fluent in English
* German level B1 (ideal)

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Contract

Duration: 6 months

Location: Germany

Rate: Negotiable

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please get in touch with an up to date CV and I'll be in touch.

As always, Referrals are much appreciated.