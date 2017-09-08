Senior Structural Engineer

About the Role:

Develop and enhance our clients structural engineering capability

Identify and pursue opportunities in collaboration with the Business Development Manager

Lead response to relevant work requests

Assist in the preparation of company response to Invitations to Tender

Guide and mentor the engineering team

Ensure quality of structural work and deliverables

Review and approve structural analyses and deliverables

Support their Marine Warranty Services as necessary

Provide technical advice in response to internal/external queries related to structural design

Attend offshore operations, seafastening/load-out meetings etc as required

Degree (2.1) in a relevant Engineering discipline

Minimum 6 years’ experience in structural design

In depth knowledge of industry codes and standards on structural design

Project management experience including tendering, financial, scheduling & creating deliverables

Experience in leading a team and guiding the team members

Competent in creating and reviewing structural analysis models (E)

Experience in a structural analysis software (preferably Strand7)

