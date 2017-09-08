Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£63000 to £70000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616207
Posted on
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 7:08am
About the Role:JOB DESCRIPTION
Position & Location:
Senior Structural Engineer – Aberdeen
Salary:
£63-70k + Beneifts
Essential Experience:
6yrs+ experience in a similar role, experience leading a team, experience with structural analysis software (preferably Strand7)
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and enhance our clients structural engineering capability
- Identify and pursue opportunities in collaboration with the Business Development Manager
- Lead response to relevant work requests
- Assist in the preparation of company response to Invitations to Tender
- Guide and mentor the engineering team
- Ensure quality of structural work and deliverables
- Review and approve structural analyses and deliverables
- Support their Marine Warranty Services as necessary
- Provide technical advice in response to internal/external queries related to structural design
- Attend offshore operations, seafastening/load-out meetings etc as required
Experience
- Degree (2.1) in a relevant Engineering discipline
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in structural design
- In depth knowledge of industry codes and standards on structural design
- Project management experience including tendering, financial, scheduling & creating deliverables
- Experience in leading a team and guiding the team members
- Competent in creating and reviewing structural analysis models (E)
- Experience in a structural analysis software (preferably Strand7)
