Senior Substatoin Engineer

Progressive GE
United States,North America
£50 to £90 Per hour
Contract
Engineering Jobs
595926
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 7:16pm
About the Role:
Responsibilities:
* Construct drawing packs for new and existing substation projects. Substations may be at voltage levels up to 500kV.
* Create engineering designs, design calculations and evaluate substation designs and processes.
* Work with Transmission, Civil and Structural Engineers to ensure correct sizing of structures and site design and grading
* Specifies material and equipment required for assigned projects and assists in the evaluation of suppliers and products.
* Acting project engineer/manager for assigned projects.
* Provides and keeps within budgetary estimates of projects.
* Monitors work and project schedules to coordinate correct design, construction, testing and energizing phases of a project.
* Management of up to 5 employees.
Requirements:
* Minimum 8 years or more professional experience at an electric utility in an engineering role
* Proficient in all aspects of time management, project organization, and technical analysis.
* PE Engineering License
* Minimum BSc in Engineering related degree
* Self-Starter
* Demonstrates strong leadership skills and supports all decision making with technical knowledge
* Previous management experience
