Senior Substatoin Engineer

Responsibilities:

* Construct drawing packs for new and existing substation projects. Substations may be at voltage levels up to 500kV.* Create engineering designs, design calculations and evaluate substation designs and processes.* Work with Transmission, Civil and Structural Engineers to ensure correct sizing of structures and site design and grading* Specifies material and equipment required for assigned projects and assists in the evaluation of suppliers and products.* Acting project engineer/manager for assigned projects.* Provides and keeps within budgetary estimates of projects.* Monitors work and project schedules to coordinate correct design, construction, testing and energizing phases of a project.* Management of up to 5 employees.

Requirements:

* Minimum 8 years or more professional experience at an electric utility in an engineering role* Proficient in all aspects of time management, project organization, and technical analysis.* PE Engineering License* Minimum BSc in Engineering related degree* Self-Starter* Demonstrates strong leadership skills and supports all decision making with technical knowledge* Previous management experience

