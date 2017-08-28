About the Role:

Our Client is currently hiring for a Senior Technical Safety Engineer with significant experience as a Lead Technical Safety & Environmental engineer in multi discipline projects in the oil & gas sector with sound technical background and wide ranging expertise.

Reporting to Project Manager, the Technical Safety Engineer will be responsible for preparing and overseeing all aspects of technical safety activities, philosophies and studies, contributing to technical bid evaluations and reviewing vendor documentation. They will review specifications, data sheets, requisitions and drawings.

Main duties:

* Provide Technical Safety assistance to the Lead Tech Safety Engineer during the Project Lifecycle* Prepare Safety Plan, Basis of Design (BOD) and Philosophies* Organizing Tech Safety Workshops and reviews* Safety & Environmental Risk Studies* Fire Detection Design and Cause and Effects* Active Fire Protection Design and Hydraulic Calculations* Passive Fire Protection Design* Hazardous Area Assessments* Safety Systems Design* SIMOPS Reviews* SIL Assessments* Human Factors Design* Safety Critical Elements and Performance Standards* Supervision of Graduate Technical Safety Engineers* Supervision of Technical Safety Apprentices

Education:

- HNC level qualification (essential)

- Degree level qualification (desirable)

This is a contract position.

The rate for this position is negotiable.

