Senior Telecoms Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

Company
Qedi
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
561296
Posted on
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - 6:32pm
About the Role:
Key Objectives:
* To play an active role in ensuring that all Project HSSE and Quality goals are achieved and where possible exceeded.
* To ensure the work is carried out in accordance with project specified requirements / workpacks
* To supervise Telecoms Commissioning Technicians in the function testing of project telecoms systems, in accordance with project technical procedures
* To ensure applicable HSSE and Quality processes /practices are implemented / followed and where applicable permits in place and associated tool box talks etc are completed prior to commencement of work activities
Responsibilities
* Supervise the function testing of telecommunications systems in accordance with applicable telecoms commissioning procedures
* Participate fully in delivery of HSSE objectives and processes including ensuring workforce compliance with project HSSE requirements (including for example, TBT, safety cards (e.g.: HEART, BOSS card), Self-Verification etc.)
* Ensure "Red line" project drawings and procedures when changes have been completed during commissioning phase
* Review Construction documentation prior to static commissioning / commissioning activities
* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with handover documentation
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using the Company or applicable project procedures (Task Risk Assessment / TBT / TRIC)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner using ISSOW
* Prepare for future work fronts including preparation of applicable documentation i.e. Workpacks, PTW requests, Method Statements etc
* Report progress via the JMS or written report in line with project reporting requirements.
Essential qualifications:
* ONC in Electrical / Telecommunications Engineering and or recognised apprenticeship / trade background plus applicable trade qualification (City & Guilds / BTEC or equivalent).
* Technical qualification with applicable electrical background - ONC in Electrical Engineering (preferred) OR BTEC /C&G etc
* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen
* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)
* QEDi Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)
* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)
Desirable qualifications:
* HNC/BSc in Electrical / Telecoms Engineering or related subject.
* ISSOW Trained
* HAZID / HAZOP Trained
Essential experience:
* Demonstrable experience in a Senior Telecommunications Commissioning Technician (or similar role), with a proven background of delivery within O&G or associated industry.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Telecommunications systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of Telecommunications equipment and components.
* Good understanding of the completions process and the ability to complete/review applicable check sheets. Conversant with completions management software.
* Experienced in the supervision of personnel and team working.
* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices / procedures
Desirable experience:
* Offshore experience in similar supervisory role.
* JMS experience.
Skills
* Flexible - able to comply / adapt to company / client requirements
* Ability working to and delivering to deadlines.
* Ability to interact with other personnel from other disciplines.
* Ability to work on own initiative, and provide effective trouble shooting.
* Desire to learn and develop.
* Ability to work in a multi cultural environment.
* Ability to demonstrate understanding of O&G HSSE and Quality working practices and procedures and their implementation.
* Ability to work to deadlines in an accurate consistent and structured manner.
* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidance to other team members
* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices
* Ability to plan the work and coordinate the team in execution of the task.
* IT Literate in major software packages (Word / Excel)
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings, in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / GA's / Single Line Diagrams, LV Wiring Diagrams etc.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of telecoms systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of telecoms equipment and components.
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.
Apply