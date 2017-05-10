Senior Telecoms Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

About the Role:

Key Objectives:

* To play an active role in ensuring that all Project HSSE and Quality goals are achieved and where possible exceeded.* To ensure the work is carried out in accordance with project specified requirements / workpacks* To supervise Telecoms Commissioning Technicians in the function testing of project telecoms systems, in accordance with project technical procedures* To ensure applicable HSSE and Quality processes /practices are implemented / followed and where applicable permits in place and associated tool box talks etc are completed prior to commencement of work activities

Responsibilities

* Supervise the function testing of telecommunications systems in accordance with applicable telecoms commissioning procedures* Participate fully in delivery of HSSE objectives and processes including ensuring workforce compliance with project HSSE requirements (including for example, TBT, safety cards (e.g.: HEART, BOSS card), Self-Verification etc.)* Ensure "Red line" project drawings and procedures when changes have been completed during commissioning phase* Review Construction documentation prior to static commissioning / commissioning activities* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with handover documentation* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using the Company or applicable project procedures (Task Risk Assessment / TBT / TRIC)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner using ISSOW* Prepare for future work fronts including preparation of applicable documentation i.e. Workpacks, PTW requests, Method Statements etc* Report progress via the JMS or written report in line with project reporting requirements.

Essential qualifications:

* ONC in Electrical / Telecommunications Engineering and or recognised apprenticeship / trade background plus applicable trade qualification (City & Guilds / BTEC or equivalent).* Technical qualification with applicable electrical background - ONC in Electrical Engineering (preferred) OR BTEC /C&G etc* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)* QEDi Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)

Desirable qualifications:

* HNC/BSc in Electrical / Telecoms Engineering or related subject.* ISSOW Trained* HAZID / HAZOP Trained

Essential experience:

* Demonstrable experience in a Senior Telecommunications Commissioning Technician (or similar role), with a proven background of delivery within O&G or associated industry.* Thorough understanding of the principles of Telecommunications systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of Telecommunications equipment and components.* Good understanding of the completions process and the ability to complete/review applicable check sheets. Conversant with completions management software.* Experienced in the supervision of personnel and team working.* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices / procedures

Desirable experience:

* Offshore experience in similar supervisory role.* JMS experience.

Skills

* Flexible - able to comply / adapt to company / client requirements* Ability working to and delivering to deadlines.* Ability to interact with other personnel from other disciplines.* Ability to work on own initiative, and provide effective trouble shooting.* Desire to learn and develop.* Ability to work in a multi cultural environment.* Ability to demonstrate understanding of O&G HSSE and Quality working practices and procedures and their implementation.* Ability to work to deadlines in an accurate consistent and structured manner.* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidance to other team members* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices* Ability to plan the work and coordinate the team in execution of the task.* IT Literate in major software packages (Word / Excel)* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings, in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / GA's / Single Line Diagrams, LV Wiring Diagrams etc.* Thorough understanding of the principles of telecoms systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of telecoms equipment and components.* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.