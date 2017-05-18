Service Delivery Specialist

About the Role:

This role is responsible for providing a range of IT support services, it would be beneficial for the candidate to have similar systems experience across a major ERP interfacing with other applications.

Favourably SAP or experience with providing service delivery to business (external and internal) and vendors in a complex architecture environment

* Skills in Service Management concepts including E2E and associated tooling would be beneficial to support Incident, Problem, Change and Request. E.g. Remedy, Service Now

* Candidate should have the capability to activity lead resources, including prioritization and decision making. Ideally the candidate will possess some or all of the following skills;

o Strong prioritisation skills and ability to respond quickly to changing business environment

o Strong analytic skills and capability to turn data into service management insight to aid decision-making

o Experience working in an organisation with a global support model

o Demonstrated focus on continuous improvement to identify ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

o Strong stakeholder management and communication skills

o Demonstrated ability to work effectively in teams

o Be a self-starter who demonstrates a safety first mentality with strong values and behaviours



Key accountabilities

Typical responsibilities include:

?Service Management

?Facilitation of Customer Escalations on Operational Support tickets including service desk, desktop, applications and regular/day-to-day SLA management

?Assisting the transition of projects into Operational Support

?Data gathering in support of DRP/BCP

?Application Health Checks, including Assessing SLA Alignment, Reviewing Disaster Recovery Plans, and Document Gaps

?Collection and Analysis and Update of CMDB Configuration Items

?Developing and maintaining an inventory of IT assets and their relative operational health

?Analyzing of demand requirements for various IT&S offerings (e.g., Infrastructure, Data Center, Desktop, and Applications)

?Compiling Management Information Reports (Metrics, KPIs)

?Managing (Log, Track and Report) Operational Issues Essential experience and job requirements

?Successful track record of Leading, Delivering, & Supporting Infrastructure/Application Operations & Service Management environments/portfolios (local area, data center, remote/field, wireless) with multiple stakeholders.

?Knowledge of the Upstream Oil & Gas business and the associated IT Infrastructures, Applications and Service Lines.

?Experience working with IT Project Delivery Portfolio Managers, Project Managers, Business Analysts, Service Delivery Teams, and 3rd party service providers across various IT disciplines and geographies.

?Experience implementing best practice standards in Service Management and IT Operations Management.

?Competence in planning, cost estimating, risk management, performance management, quality & delivery assurance.

?Excellent record of Customer Satisfaction.

?Excellent analytical skills and assessment of business requirements.

?Experience with systems analysis methodologies, standards, tools and techniques.

?Experience of delivering excellent written reports and presentations.

?Ability to build strong relationships with a range of stakeholders and to operate successfully at all levels within a team/organization.

?A very strong customer orientated approach with a good track record of delivery in an environment of continuous improvement.

?Experience in working in a fast paced challenging environment while focusing on business priorities.

?ITIL Foundation Certified Other essential skills and knowledge

? Desirable criteria & qualifications

?Experience with Operations Coordination & Management and Service Management.

?ITIL Intermediate Certification.

?ITIL Experience, Conceptual Understanding, Activities Set, Usage.

?Experience with CMDB (Configuration Management data base) Concepts and use success, and an industry-leading example of how to bring value via IT to the company's Upstream business. Our enduring strategic themes are: - Growing our people and their capabilities - Increasing business intimacy and ease of working - Delivering quality projects in support of the Upstream business strategy - Leveraging scale, improving efficiency and managing costs - Enhancing operational integrity and silent running.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.