Service Desk Analyst

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Bedfordshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
605847
Posted on 
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 4:58am
About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Bedfordshire requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 6 month contract.

Skills/experience



* Previous service desk experience
* Windows 2016
* Office 2016
* Office 365
* Experience with remote software for example SCCM, Teamviewer or VNC

My client are reviewing CV's this week to interview next week and start ASAP.

If you're interested please send your updated CV, required rate and availability.

Kind regards,

Stella