Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Bedfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
605847
Posted on
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 4:58am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in Bedfordshire requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 6 month contract.
Skills/experience
* Previous service desk experience
* Windows 2016
* Office 2016
* Office 365
* Experience with remote software for example SCCM, Teamviewer or VNC
My client are reviewing CV's this week to interview next week and start ASAP.
If you're interested please send your updated CV, required rate and availability.
Kind regards,
Stella
