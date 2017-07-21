Service Desk Analyst

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Bedfordshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
606373
Posted on 
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 6:58am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Bedford requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 3 Month contract.

Essential skills



* Working experience of Office 2016

Beneficial skill



* Office 365
* Windows 10

My client are interviewing next week to start as soon as possible.

The daily rate for this role is £100 per day (ltd company or umbrella).

If you're interested please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella