£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in Bedfordshire urgently requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 3 month initial contract.

Skills/experience

* Technical 1st/2nd line support experience* Active Directory* Windows 7* Office 2007 +

My client are phone interviewing tomorrow to start on Monday.

If you would like to be considered for this role please send your CV, availability and rate ASAP.