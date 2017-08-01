Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Bedfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
612006
Posted on
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 7:40am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client in Bedfordshire urgently requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 3 month initial contract.
Skills/experience
* Technical 1st/2nd line support experience
* Active Directory
* Windows 7
* Office 2007 +
My client are phone interviewing tomorrow to start on Monday.
If you would like to be considered for this role please send your CV, availability and rate ASAP.
Apply