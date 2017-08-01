Service Desk Analyst

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Bedfordshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
612006
Posted on 
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 7:40am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in Bedfordshire urgently requires a Service Desk Analyst for a 3 month initial contract.

Skills/experience



* Technical 1st/2nd line support experience
* Active Directory
* Windows 7
* Office 2007 +

My client are phone interviewing tomorrow to start on Monday.

If you would like to be considered for this role please send your CV, availability and rate ASAP.