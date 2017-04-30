Company Energy Jobline Category Management Jobs Job ID 553704 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Jacobs ISG provides information technology solutions and services to a broad range of both Government and private industry, including Department of Defense, Federal Civilian agencies, healthcare, education, and small/medium business market. Our analysts, engineers, and technicians are highly trained, qualified subject matter experts, understanding each segments specialized business processes, requirements, and functions. Combined with an extensive IT background, Information Solutions Group's enhanced IT services enable our clients to analyze existing business processes, identify process improvements, evaluate associated risks, and develop operational solutions.



The Service Level Management Analyst is the primary point of contact for the customers and business managers of USTRANSCOM. The Service Level Management analyst is the representation of the IT Service Portfolio (proposed and existing). The Service Level Management analyst is required to manage the expectation and perception of the business, customers and users to ensure the quality of the delivered service is matched to those expectations.



Responsibilities include:

- Establish a relationship with key stakeholders in the organization to understand their business needs, wants and desires

- Gather customer requirements with respect to current services and negotiate reasonable service level agreements for all operational services

- Bather customer requirements for all proposed services, understand upcoming service level requirements, and document proposed service level agreements for upcoming services

- Work with the Operations Manager to develop appropriate Operating Level Agreements that will meet stipulated service level requirements

- Conduct periodic review of all underpinning supplier contracts and agreements to ensure targets align to stipulated Service Level Agreements

- Generate and distribute periodic management reports detailing adherence to published OLAs and SLAs

- Draft a Service Improvement Plan for the management, planning and implementation of all service and process improvements



Required qualifications:

- ITIL Foundation certification

- Demonstrated experience in negotiating service level and operation level agreements

- Excellent negotiation skills

- Excellent oral and written communication skills

- Excellent listening, organization and presentation skills

- IAT Level II Certification



Desired qualifications:

- Demonstrated experience with ITSM tools (e.g. Remedy or ServiceNow)



- ITIL Practitioner certification



This position requires a Bachelors' degree with 3 years of experience or a total of 7 years of related experience. IAT Level II and ITIL Foundations certifications are required. The minimum of an interim Secret level DoD Security Clearance is required.



Essential Functions



Physical Requirements



Requires sitting for extended periods of time at a desk (90%). Requires sitting at a computer terminal for long periods of time (90%). There is a possibility that due to parking availability and location of work area walking moderate to long distances can sometimes be required.



Work Environment



Inside office/cubicle environment. Requires ability to interact professionally with co-workers and all levels of management (100%).



Equipment and Machines



Requires ability to operate a personal computer, a telephone, copier, and other general office equipment (100%). Ability to conduct evaluation of third and fourth generation or current state of the art computer hardware and software and its ability to support specific requirements, interfacing with other equipment and systems.



Attendance

Attendance is critical. Work hours are normally 8 hours per day and 5 days per week, Monday through Friday. Being prompt is important to provide continuous and on-going service to customers. Attendance is important to maintain continuity of service. Work outside of normal duty hours may be required with as little as one hour advance notice. Overtime is infrequent, but important when required (1%).



Other Essential Functions



Must be able to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Must be able to interface with individuals at all levels of the organization. Must be able to obtain unescorted access to work areas. Grooming and dress must be appropriate for the position and must not impose a safety risk/hazard to the employee or others. IAT Level II and ITIL Foundations certifications are required. The minimum of an interim Secret level DoD Security Clearance is required.

