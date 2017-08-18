Service Supervisor - Perforation

Company Leap29 Location Williston Salary $60000 to $120000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Operations Jobs Job ID 614551 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 15/6 Rotation. Long hours. Temperatures below 0°



I realize these conditions aren't for everyone but if you don't mind the cold and want a challenging role with the potential to earn good money then please send your CV to us.



You could secure yourself a position on direct hire basis with an oilfield services company.



You will need to have experience in perforation and wireline services. Candidates with a combination of TCP and Wireline experience are or particular interest.



You will be supervising a crew of operators on jobs up in North Dakota, based out of Williston.



Your flights and accommodation will be provided, but candidates that live locally to the area are ideal.



If you are interested in PDP roles then please get in contact with Rob Day at Leap29

