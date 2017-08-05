Service Technician (Electrical)

Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
612563
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:Vestas is the world leader in wind technology, a public listed company, employing over 16,000 people worldwide and is seeking an Electrical Service Technician to be able to provide ongoing services and maintenance to Wattle Point Wind Farm, South Australia.
Vestas Wind Technology
Service Technician
Service
Vestas provides both sales and service of wind power plants. In the Service department, our focus is to provide our clients with high quality and best possible production of their wind power plants. With our long standing excellent track record and service experience globally, we work to ensure that we manage our clients' plants effectively to get the most out of each turbines while upholding to our commitment to safety standards.
Reporting to the Site Supervisor, we are looking for a qualified Electrical Trade (or similar equivalent) engaged in the installation, operation and maintenance of Wind Turbines Generators for Vestas. The technician will join our Service Team in Australia, conduct timely schedule maintenances, respond and troubleshoot turbine issues, and always, ensure and promote safe working practices
Responsibilities
- Perform the day to day servicing, calibrations and maintenance
- Actively involved in troubleshooting of problems that occur
- Ensure customer satisfaction through direct liaison with client representatives, customers and service recipients
- Develop and maintain site-specific documentation and quality assurance information
- Achieve measure and report on performance indicators and site service objectives within a continuous improvement environment
- Carry out hazard and risk assessments for all tasks as per company policy and procedures
- Proactive focus on HSE including reporting and documenting of hazardous observations near misses and incidents
- 2-3 years Experience in working in a Electrical Trade environment, preferably working with WTGs.
- Electrical trade
- Experience in Maintenance of Electrical equipment in Industry
- Intermediate computer skills
- Good communication skills both verbal and written
- Flexibility in working hours (on call roster)
- Positive attitude and approach to day to day duties
- Demonstrated initiative to increase efficiency in operations
- Ability to work at heights
- Driver's licence required
- A strong commitment to safety and a safe working environment
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Accountable
- Proactive
Vestas provides an open, respectful and global culture, competitive compensation package and long-term career development. Choose us, choose a brilliant future!
The successful applicants will be provided with ongoing comprehensive training and offered an attractive base salary, plus allowances and overtime/penalty rates along with uniforms, tools, mobile phone, and laptop for company use.
Additional information:
Primary work location: Wattle Point Wind Farm, South Australia (Near Edithburgh). This is NOT a FIFO role.
All potential employees will be required to undertake a full Medical Assessment before being considered for a position.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more
than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels.
Apply