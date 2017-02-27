Company Ably Resources Location Bahrain,Middle East Salary £65000 to £65000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Construction Jobs Job ID 528367 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Setting Out Manager (Retail), Bahrain

Permanent Position

Location: Bahrain

Salary: Total Annual Package, 30,000 Bahraini Dollars (Circa £65,000)



My client Specialises in interior fit outs and manufacturing of high quality furniture, joinery and shop fitting manufacturing and warehouse facility in Bahrain. Projects include retail stores, supermarkets, offices and banks for the clients who include Debenhams, H&M, Top Shop, Pizza Hut, New Look and Starbucks.

The company operates across the Middle East with offices in Bahrain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is looking for a Setting out manager to run a team of setter outs and draughtsmen.



Experience needed;



*Joinery, manufacturing, production experience

*Minimum 13 years in a shop fitting manufacturing company

*All aspects of shop-fitting setting out from site survey, preparing manufacturing shop drawings and cutting lists, through to material take off and ordering, preparation of site working drawings and loading lines

*knowledge of manufacturing procedures and common shop-fitting materials including timber, boards, laminates, metal, hardware and acrylics

*managing manufacturing roll out programs for retail brands

*Managing a team of people

*AutoCAD 2004

*Microsoft Office



Package

*Total Package 2,500 Bahraini Dollars (£5,300)

*1% tax per year

*This includes car allowance and housing

*1 flight home



