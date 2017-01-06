Sharepoint Admin II

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $75000 to $110000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 513407 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: This position will work with different departments to develop and implement SharePoint templates, applications for internal use as well as external facing sites for our Client, an Engineering & Construction company.



Additionally, this position will manage all SharePoint operations to include: MS SharePoint and SQL server, apply operating system and application service packs, perform system backups and restorations, management of groups and user accounts and site permissions, auditing, management of SharePoint sites, management of search and indexing functions, and system and user functional troubleshooting.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Administer and expand MS Office SharePoint Server 2010 and SQL 2008 to meet the needs of the business



To include deploy hotfixes, updates and service packs and optimize SharePoint and SQL performance.





• Deploy and configure share point sites including; creating and managing web applications and site collections, and enabling end user access, create and manage DNS entries to maintain connectivity to SharePoint from inside and outside the LAN.



Development of automating corporate solutions, templates, web forms, and administering workflow processes



• Train employees to utilize SharePoint functionality and all IT services.



• Develop, document, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for SharePoint administration and appropriate use.



• Provide ideas and solutions based on customer needs



• Keep updated with computer/ server/software technology



• Advise management on software and hardware support issues



• May perform other directly related duties as assigned



• Develop and support custom SharePoint web parts, applications, site collections and features



• Develop and support custom SharePoint master pages and page layouts



• Experience in SharePoint health monitoring, provide log analysis, and performance tuning if required.



• Customize the search functionality, user profiles and setup service applications.



• Ability to create custom workflows, web parts, and create solutions using visual studio.



Applicant will be responsible for training all users in the use of SharePoint. The applicant will develop training materials based on their designs and present to employees upon completion of site design, Site modification, and application development or for a new site function.



Qualifications required:







•MCP, SQL Server 2008 and SharePoint 2010



• Three years plus of experience in SharePoint design, development and administration



• 2 years networking experience helpful



• Security + training.



• Office applications



• Good Verbal and written communications.





Applicants must possess proficiency of Microsoft products. The candidate must possess a strong knowledge of the web based applications and backend administration systems HTML, ASP.net and able to learn others on the fly. Operational experience applying SharePoint solutions to real world problem sets.



Desired Skills & Capabilities:



- SharePoint Designer, SharePoint 2007, 2010 SQL server 2008, ASP.net, Visual Studio, MySQL, Active Directory, DNS, IIS, MS Exchange. TCP/IP and enterprise networking and disaster recovery techniques.



Candidates must be authorized to work in the US without the need for visa sponsorship.



