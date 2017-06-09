Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £45000 to £57000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 582276 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is an Aberdeen based operator with assets in the North Sea and West Africa and they are currently looking for a SHE Advisor on a staff basis to fulfil the following role:-



DESCRIPTION



Provides active support, advice and guidance to onshore and offshore Operations teams enabling the Company to discharge its legal obligations and to meet SHE performance objectives. Provide Specialist SHE support to other areas of the company as required. This role is pre-dominantly based onshore in Aberdeen but ad-hoc trips to offshore facilities and international trips will be part of the role.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Provide specialist pro-active and reactive SHE support to onshore and offshore operating teams, ensuring they have sufficient advice and support to manage SHE aspects successfully.

Provide support and input in the creation of Operations and Platform SHE plans and KPIs

Monitor day-to-day SHE performance against compliance activities, SHE plans and KPIs and provide support in ensuring these plans are delivered

Support Operations department in the initial investigation and follow up of incidents, including classification of reporting against regulatory and company requirements (BEIS, HSE and any others as relevant)

Support Operations department in the follow-up and management of incident investigations

Acting as focal point for arranging offshore regulatory inspections, collating responses to inspection letters and ensuring actions are captured in Synergi.

Facilitating or attending task risk assessments or other operational/project risk assessments as required

Liaising with key Contractors to ensure SHE aspects of contractor performance and monitored and managed

Representing Company on Industry interest groups as required (OGUK, etc).

Providing specialist Emergency Response support and participation in response teams as appropriate.

Providing support and input as required to ensure the development, maintenance and implementation of the SHE Management System.

Take part in audits, inspections, investigations and site visits as required.

Provide advice to Functional SHE team as required

Acting as focal point, representing the company and providing specialist advice on specific topics agreed with Line Manager



REQUIREMENTS



NEBOSH Diploma or similar relevant qualification.

Member of IOSH preferred.

Experience within the Oil and Gas industry preferred

Proven ability to identify and implement improvements

Experience of incident tracking databases and incident investigation skills;

Experience of the UK Regulatory Framework; ideally dealing with the Regulator (HSE) as the Duty Holders representative

Experience of participation in on-call Emergency Response Team preferred

Offshore experience preferred.

