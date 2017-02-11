Company Spencer Ogden Location New Zealand,Australasia Salary $100000 to $120000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 524430 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Shift Manager (Paper Mill/Steam & Recovery) - Permanent role based in Australasia



An Australasia paper Industry with large paper manufacturing unit is looking for a Shift Manager to help lead the Operations team.

USD 70K USD 75K/annum



Positive working environment

Opportunities for enhanced learning

Outstanding career development opportunities



1.Achieve operational excellence; to meet production needs by providing strong leadership and facilitating solutions to process problems. Monitoring and ensuring performance targets are met.



2.Leading and developing the operations team, coaching and supporting a high performance ethic to achieve outstanding results.



3.Provide leadership that supports the company's culture and a team philosophy.



4.Protect company assets by proactive use of Company Risk Control standards and technical guidelines.



5.Actively promote safe behaviour, ensuring a safe working environment is maintained in compliance with the requirements of the Health and Safety in Employment Act and company policy.



6.Ensure plants are operated and maintained to meet agreed environmental standards



7.Maximizing Overall Equipment Efficiency by working together productively with the Maintenance provider



8.Managing the response to any emergencies by following established procedures to maximise safety and minimise damage and loss.



9.Enforce all standards set by the company's Code of Conduct, policies and procedures



10.Deliver agreed Sales and Operations targets



11.Ensure employees are constantly updating their skills on shift



*Considerable experience in a heavy industrial environment in particular boiler operation ( desirable)

*Pulp & Paper process and operations

*Effective use of PC, using MS Office, SAP, MOPS.

*Meeting the needs of a 7 days a week, 24 hour / day operation.(Shift work)

*Health and Safety and environmental awareness

*Communication. Leadership and people management

*10 years experience

*Candidates located in Australasia preferred



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



